Teenage girls found in Henrico motel amid child exploitation investigation

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Several girls between the ages of 14 and 17 were safely recovered from the Capitol Inn Airport motel as part of an ongoing child exploitation investigation, according to Crime Insider sources.

Police responded to the motel in eastern Henrico on Tuesday after classmates reported the situation to the school resource officer.

As police converged on the motel, witnesses began to stream the action on Facebook LIVE.

That was harmful to the investigation, according to police, because the man they hoped to question inside the motel used the live feeds to make an escape.

A description of the man's vehicle was broadcast to law enforcement and a Virginia State Trooper spotted the vehicle in North Chesterfield County.

The man, who Crime Insiders said was a convicted sex offender, was detained and questioned before he was eventually released.

His vehicle was impounded as part of the investigation.

Crime Insider sources indicated at least one of the teenage girls was considered missing and endangered by police.

This is a developing story.