Child dies after falling into pool at Chesterfield apartment community

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The child who fell into a pool at a Chesterfield County apartment complex has died, according to police.

The 4-year-old child was rushed to the hospital on Monday, June 9, after falling into a pool at the Bella at Westchester Apartments near Westchester Commons.

Police confirmed the child passed away a few days later on June 12.

The Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney is now reviewing the police investigation to determine what, if any, charges will be filed in the case.

