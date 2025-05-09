Warning! VDH issues fish consumption advisory for Chickahominy Watershed

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health has issued a fish consumption advisory for the Chickahominy Watershed because of elevated perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) levels in specific fish species.

According to a news release, the impacted fish include creek chubsucker, chain pickerel, largemouth bass and sunfish, after samples were collected from the Chickahominy River and White Oak swamp.

VDH advises residents not to eat any fish from the swamp, and no more than two fish meals per month from the river. The VDH defines a meal as 8 ounces of fish.

WTVR courtesy of Virginia Department of Health

The advisory is for the river, swamp and all tributaries.

"For the Chickahominy River, the advisory extends from the confluence of the Chickahominy River with the James River, upstream to the State Route 360 bridge at the Henrico-Hanover County line near Mechanicsville," a news release from VDH reads. "For the White Oak Swamp, the advisory extends from the confluence of White Oak Swamp and the Chickahominy River, upstream to the headwaters of White Oak Swamp and White Oak Swamp Creek near the Richmond International Airport."

The VDH warns that PFOS explosure can lead to increased cholesterol or changes in liver enzymes. It can also lower antibody response to some vaccines and cause pregnancy-induced hypertension, preeclampsia and a decrease in birth weight.

There is no risk for recreational activities and VDH says it is still safe to swim, water ski and boat in the area.

"Cleaning or cooking fish does not remove or reduce PFOS," VDH warns. To reduce potential effects, VDH recommends eating smaller, younger fish within the legal limits, eating smaller servings or trying different species of fish from various creeks, rivers and streams.

For more information, click here.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.