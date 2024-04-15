60-acre expansion to finish out farm-centric Chickahominy Falls development

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly a decade since planting the seeds for the project, Roger Glover is about to see his farm-centric Chickahominy Falls development through to full bloom.

Glover’s Cornerstone Homes and Crescent Group development recently secured approval for a 60-acre expansion of the 55-and-up residential development that he said will be the so-called agri-community’s final section.

The expansion increases the community to nearly 250 acres and makes room for an additional 169 units, bringing the total count of primarily single-floor homes to 637, according to Hanover County documents.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.