Chick-fil-A is hatching in Goochland
The restaurant chain plans a 5,000-square-foot building for the site with two drive-thrus, according to permits filed with Goochland.
Posted at 8:30 AM, Dec 16, 2022
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- As the momentum of the Short Pump commercial scene spills ever westward into Goochland, Chick-fil-A follows in tow. The Georgia-based chicken sandwich slinger acquired two acres at 12586 Broad Street Road in Goochland County west of Short Pump in a deal that closed last week. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
