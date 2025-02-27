Chick-Fil-A gives Richmond-area employee $25,000 scholarship

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — What began as a normal work day for one Chick-Fil-A employee in the Richmond area turned into a lot of money to propel her education path.

Wednesday afternoon, 16-year-old Taylor Powell, who works at the White Oak Village location, was surprised with a $25,000 scholarship as part of the chain's Remarkable Futures Scholarship program. Taylor is one of 13 recipients.

Taylor was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor when she was 8 years old, but continued to fight through the adversity.

The scholarship will help her attend the University of Virginia to pursue becoming a child psychologist.

She talked to CBS 6 about what made her want to take that path.

"When I spent my time in the hospital, the hospital gets quiet at night, it gets dark at night. You get to thinking, especially as a little kid, those thoughts are just so confusing. The psychologist really helped me get through that," she said.

Taylor is one of just 13 recipients of the scholarship across the country.

