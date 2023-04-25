Watch Now
Chick-fil-A opens third location in the city

<i>&nbsp;(Mike Platania photos)</i>
Once home to Arby’s, the restaurant space in Three James Center now houses Chick-fil-A.<br/><br/><br/><br/><br/>
Posted at 11:22 AM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 11:22:55-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Chick-fil-A has cut the ribbon on a new location in the city, while also plotting further expansion in the counties. The fast-food chain opens for business today (Tuesday) at its new Three James Center location at 1051 E. Cary St. downtown. The chicken sandwich-focused franchise has taken over the former Arby’s space. It’s the third location for Chick-fil-A in the city, joining spots on VCU’s Monroe Park and medical school campuses. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

