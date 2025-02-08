Tickets now on sale for 'Chicago' at Altria Theater

RICHMOND, Va. — Tickets are now on sale for "Chicago," dubbed the longest-running American musical in Broadway history, coming to the Altria Theater in Richmond this May.

The "razzle-dazzle smash" musical won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording, in 1997.

"Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her," organizers wrote. "Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today’s tabloids."

The show will run Friday, May 9 through Sunday, May 11 with five performances. Click here for ticket info.