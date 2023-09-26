Community rallies around young cancer patient and her military family

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. -- A Gloucester child said she was looking forward to being a kid again and doing what she loved after a surprise visit from CBS 6 investigative reporter Laura French.

On April 27, 2023, 12-year-old Cheyenne Snell was diagnosed with medulloblastoma.

"This is one of those weird things when you look at your child and you notice something's not right and for her, it was a stiff neck, " Cheyenne’s father Jason Snell said. “I would see her go to the school bus and I would say, ‘Have a good day we love you' and she would turn like this (she turned her body with her head.) I was like, what is that? We went to the doctor, they said we needed to go to the emergency room, now. Your whole world just falls apart at that point and time."

Snell actively serves in the military and was scheduled to deploy on an 18-month tour in Japan days after Cheyenne’s diagnosis.

“I have a bunch of real close battle buddies that stepped in and said ‘Hey, don't worry about it. I got it. Go take care of your family,’ and pretty much stepped in for me.”

Provided to WTVR

With the help of Virginia Credit Union, CBS 6 presented the family with a gift card and a beach bag full of Cheyenne’s favorites.

“My favorite things are art, pineapples, and horses,” said Cheyenne.

Cheyenne received a pineapple beach bag, an art set, a horse sketch pad, patriotic horse diamond art canvas, and pineapple candy.

“Thank you so much!” she said as she hugged French.

Areion Equestrian in Gloucester is generously making it possible for Cheyenne to get back to riding horses without the stress of finances.

Areion Equestrian

“That was amazing!” said Cheyenne.

CBS 6 Gives is made possible by Virginia Credit Union. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.