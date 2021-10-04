Chewy's Bagels setting up shop in Carytown

RICHMOND, Va. -- Another bagel shop is rolling into the city, this time in Carytown. Chewy’s Bagels, which has been a pop-up shop and wholesaler since its launch in 2019, is preparing to open at 3138 W. Cary St. in Cary Court. Ashley Cricchio, a Maine native and VCU alum, started Chewy’s two years ago, selling her sourdough bagels initially at Outpost Richmond in Forest Hill. Read more on Richmond Bizsense.
