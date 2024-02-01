Take a look at the newly-renovated Cheswick Park in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County officials on Wednesday morning formally celebrated the reopening of Cheswick Park – the county’s first park – following an 11-month renovation effort.

Cheswick Park originally opened on 24.5 acres on Forest Avenue in the Near West End in 1980, thanks to funding from a 1977 bond referendum. Its $2.1-million overhaul was funded through the county’s 2016 bond referendum. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.