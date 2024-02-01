Watch Now
Take a look at the newly-renovated Cheswick Park in Henrico

Posted at 9:50 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 09:50:45-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County officials on Wednesday morning formally celebrated the reopening of Cheswick Park – the county’s first park – following an 11-month renovation effort.

Cheswick Park originally opened on 24.5 acres on Forest Avenue in the Near West End in 1980, thanks to funding from a 1977 bond referendum. Its $2.1-million overhaul was funded through the county’s 2016 bond referendum. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

