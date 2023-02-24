Henrico to close Cheswick Park for the rest of the year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Cheswick Park will close for renovations on February 28, 2023, according to the Henrico County Parks and Rec Department. The park, which is the oldest in Henrico, will remain closed for the rest of the year.

When Cheswick Park reopens in January 2024 visitors can expect:

A newly paved parking lot

New timber curbs with concrete curbs and gutter

Improved stormwater management

An improved entrance at Forest Avenue

A new park sign

Renovated bathrooms

A rubberized playground surface

Pedestrian bridge improvements

Trail surface improvements

Development of an open fitness area

The $2.1 million project was funded by a 2016 Bond Referendum.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.