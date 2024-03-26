Chesterfield’s restaurant week kicks off Friday: ‘We're finally getting recognized’

CHESTERFIELD, Va., — Kevin Healy of HOUSEpitality Family feels Chesterfield is catching up with the rest of Virginia.

“We finally grew up. We're finally getting recognized Chesterfield,” Healy joked while standing on the deck of his The Boathouse at Sunday Park restaurant.

The excitement stems from the county’s inaugural restaurant week which kicks off on Friday and lasts until April 7.

Healy’s The Boathouse joins dozens of eateries showcasing their favorites with the goal to support the Chesterfield Food Bank and Outreach Center.

“Maybe guests will notice that there's no sales tax in Chesterfield and maybe they'll notice that they don't have to drive across the river for a great dining experience,” Healy stated.

The week is a vision of the county’s newly created Sports, Visitation, and Entertainment Department. The department aims to compete and gain the eyes and wallets of visitors near and far.

“We're just making sure that your restaurants are first and foremost, the most important thing,” said Katie Hardell, Chesterfield County's sports relations and community engagement manager. “There's no buy in and the only thing we're asking you to do is create something special.”

Each restaurant was asked to prepare a specific dining special, or menu, of their choice with a percentage of those proceeds from the food special going to the Chesterfield Food Bank.

Participating restaurants include:

-Annie Ruth’s Wine Bar

-The Boathouse At Sunday Park

-Capital Ale House (Midlothian)

-Fest Biergarten

-La Milpa Real Mexican Food

-Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen

-ML Steak

-NAPA Kitchen and Wine

-Red Embers At Uptown Alley

-Sedona Taphouse (Midlothian)

-Triple Crossing Brewery and Kitchen

-101 Crafthouse

-21 Spoons

-Ashton Creek Vineyard

-Bell Greek Chester

-Bell Greek Midlothian

-Brew Craft Bar and Kitchen

-Candela’s Pizzeria and Ristorante Italiano

-Carena’s Jamaican Grille

-Charred At Swift Creek

-Don Papa Grande

-El Paso Mexican Restaurant

-Extra Billy’s Smokehouse and Brewery

-Great American Ranch

-La Cucina Ristorante Italiano

-Local Pizza and Brewery

-Mr. B’s SoulFood Takeout

-Notova Cajun Kitchen

-Oceano Coastal Restaurant

-Pakwaan Indian Cuisine

-Saffron Indian Cuise

-Sergio’s Pizza

-Swagat Indian Cuisine

-Taste of India

-Tazza Kitchen Alverser Plaza

-Tequila Sunrise Mexican Kitchen and Cantina

-The Grill At Waterford

-Unplugged Games Cafe

-ZZAAM! Kokee

For a complete list of participating restaurants, and their dining specials and menus prepared for Chesterfield Restaurant Week, visit www.chesterfieldrestaurantweek.com

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!