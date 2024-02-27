Chesterfield’s inaugural restaurant week to feature nearly 40 eateries

RICHMOND, Va. -- The first-ever Chesterfield Restaurant Week hopes to boost business at dozens of eateries across the county next month.

The new event, which is scheduled to run March 29 to April 7, is designed to draw locals and visitors alike to restaurants located in Chesterfield. The promotional event is being held by the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce with the support of the county government.

Nearly 40 locally based restaurants across Chesterfield are expected to participate. The timing of the 10-day event was made with spring break in mind and and to coincide with visiting youth sports tournaments set to take place in Chesterfield, according to J.C. Poma, the county’s executive director of sports, visitation and entertainment.

“The five days during spring break are the slowest times for restaurants. The reason we made it 10 days is to basically have two weekends, so that if someone (local) is traveling during spring break, they can still take part in restaurant week on either end. We also have so many great sports tournaments in town over that time period,” Poma said in an interview.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.