Chesterfield fine-tuning zoning ordinance update with new classifications proposed

Beam_20231201_13 (1).jpg
BizSense
Posted at 6:29 AM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 06:29:29-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Several years into the process of reviewing and updating its zoning ordinance, Chesterfield officials are weighing a draft that proposes new and consolidated zoning districts and the elimination of the county’s conditional-use zoning tool.

County officials recently unveiled the second draft of an update to the zoning ordinance, which specifies what kind of land uses are permitted where and under what circumstances in Chesterfield.

The ongoing project, referred to as the Zoning Ordinance Modernization Project (ZOMod), is intended to create a more user-friendly and modern document that jells better with Chesterfield’s comprehensive plan than the current zoning ordinance, which dates back decades.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

