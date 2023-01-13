Chesterfield woman scores prize on ‘Let’s Make a Deal’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Dorothy Hall from Chesterfield County scored a prize when she appeared on the gameshow "Let's Make a Deal," which aired Friday on WTVR CBS 6.

Hall competed against a woman named Mary for the chance to win $10,000 in one of the deal games. And all they had to do was spell the word "winner."

While Hall made it through the first couple of rounds, they could have either walked away with $2,000 or kept going for the $10,000.

Hall opted for one more round, but got "zonked" and was eliminated.

But Hall did not leave the show empty handed. She received $100.

