Chesterfield woman charged with neglect of 3-year-old boy who remains hospitalized

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police said they were called to a local hospital on Saturday after a 3-year-boy who had been severely neglected was brought in.

Police said his caregiver and relative, 54-year-old Sandra D. Thomas of Royal Crescent Drive, was arrested on Monday and charged with felony child neglect.

The boy remains at the hospital in serious condition, according to police.

Anyone with any information can contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.