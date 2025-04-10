Person injured, home damaged after Chesterfield fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person is being treated for injuries after a house fire in Chesterfield this morning.

Crews responded to a call for a structure fire in the 8600 block of Windingrun Lane just after 11 a.m., according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS. The first firefighters that arrived on scene found heavy smoke and fire coming from the roofline of the home. They were able to get the fire under control in less than 20 minutes.

One person who was inside the home when the fire broke out suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

