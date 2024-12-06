Dog dies in Chesterfield townhouse fire, 4 people displaced

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A dog died in a townhouse fire in Chesterfield that left four people displaced.



The fire broke out in the 6200 block of Aldersbrook Court around 8:30 a.m., Chesterfield County Fire and EMS said.

First responders found smoke coming from the townhouse and a fire in the kitchen. One person was trapped inside the home and had to be taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about half an hour.

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS said the people impacted by the fire are being assisted by family members.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

