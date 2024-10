CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The area’s largest enclosed mall is up for grabs.

Chesterfield Towne Center was listed for sale in recent weeks, per a marketing flier from brokerage Newmark. The 1 million-square-foot mall off Midlothian Turnpike dates back to the 1970s and most recently changed hands in 2013.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.