Fight led to apparent abduction at Chesterfield Towne Center, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help after an apparent abduction at Chesterfield Towne Center Saturday.

Chesterfield Police said officers were called to the mall in the 11500 Midlothian Turnpike for a suspicious incident that "appears to be an abduction."

"A witness stated that two males got into a physical altercation with the male victim, and then forced the victim into the backseat of an SUV and left the area," police said.

WTVR via Chesterfield Police

Police released three photos, two of which showed the vehicle involved, which officers said appeared to be a gray older model Honda Pilot or Nissan Armada.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

