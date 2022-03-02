Watch
Chesterfield Towne Center gunman sentenced to 20 years in prison

Shooting in food court at Chesterfield Towne Center.
Posted at 5:56 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 17:56:34-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The man responsible for a deadly shooting inside Chesterfield Towne Center will spend the next two decades behind bars.

On Wednesday a judge sentenced William Ezell Taylor Jr. to 20 years in prison: 10 years for a voluntary manslaughter conviction, and an additional 10 years for the other crimes he was found guilty of during a trial last August.

William Ezell Taylor Jr.jpeg
William Ezell Taylor Jr

The 25-year-old Petersburg man shot Kimani Donovan inside the mall’s food court back in June of 2020. Cell phone video showed the two men engaged in a fight prior to the shooting.

Donovan died at the hospital two weeks later.

Taylor claims that he acted in self-defense. His attorney, Ed Riley, told CBS 6 the punishment doled out by the judge is above sentencing guidelines, and that he and his client are discussing whether or not to file an appeal.

