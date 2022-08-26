Chesterfield approves next step in $323M surf pool-anchored development

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The developer of a $323 million mixed-use development called The Lake said the stage is set to begin work in earnest now that Chesterfield County has approved an eight-figure grant agreement for the project.

The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors on Wednesday greenlighted a performance-based grant agreement between the county and Lake Adventures LLC, which is linked to project developer Flatwater Cos.

Central to the development is a 6-acre surf pool and 13-acre recreational lake. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.