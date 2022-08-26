Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chesterfield approves next step in $323M surf pool-anchored development

The Lake, a mixed-use development planned by Flatwater Cos., is expected to include a surf pool and recreational lake as well as more than 1,000 residential units.
Posted at 8:19 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 08:20:04-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The developer of a $323 million mixed-use development called The Lake said the stage is set to begin work in earnest now that Chesterfield County has approved an eight-figure grant agreement for the project.

The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors on Wednesday greenlighted a performance-based grant agreement between the county and Lake Adventures LLC, which is linked to project developer Flatwater Cos.

Central to the development is a 6-acre surf pool and 13-acre recreational lake. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone