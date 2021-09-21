Chesterfield teen injured with knife after iPhone sale goes wrong

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield teenager was injured with a knife after an iPhone sale went wrong, according to the Chesterfield Police.

Three teens showed up to sell an iPhone near Alberta Smith Elementary.

A fourth teen handed over a bag and got the cell phone in return, then walked away from the group. It was then that the three teens realized that they had been fooled and began to chase the fourth teen.

The fourth teen whipped out a knife and slashed one of the teens on his arm.

The teen went to the hospital and reported that he was the victim of a robbery. However, when at the hospital, police told him that he is a victim of theft and malicious wounding instead of robbery.

The injuries sustained from the incident are non-life-threatening, according to sources.

Police said that they believe all who were involved are between 15 and 18 years old. At this time, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.