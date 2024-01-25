How Chesterfield Teacher of the Year Brian McGill 'ensures education transcends the classroom'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Public Schools named Tomahawk Creek Middle School English teacher Brian McGill as the county's Teacher of the Year.
"Brian has been an amazing addition to our Tomahawk Creek English department. I am truly in awe of his ability to connect with his students and his uncanny ability to ignite the passion for reading into his students," Tomahawk Creek Middle Principal Rebecca Thompson said.
"I ensure education transcends the classroom by taking the lessons we have learned through literature, both fiction and nonfiction, and apply it to real-life situations," McGill said about his teaching style. "One may think that applying it to ‘real life situations’ means societal issues, and that is true, but first I make the students apply it to themselves. Why? Because we cannot control society, we can contribute to it on an individual level, so I start with the individual."
McGill previously taught at Carver Middle School and at schools in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York.
Other honored teachers include:
J.P. Gates, PE teacher at Greenfield Elementary, is the Elementary School Teacher of the Year.
Kathryn “Katy” Clarke, program coordinator for the Governor’s Academy for Engineering Studies and technology education teacher at Bird High, is the High School Teacher of the Year.
Here are Teachers of the Year from every school in Chesterfield County Public Schools:
Elementary schools
Bellwood: Briannah Ortega
Bensley: Victoria Travis
Beulah: Frances “Mandy” Willis
Bon Air: Melissa Lehman
Chalkley: Tess Aylor
Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy: Julie Gray
Chesterfield Virtual School: Suzanne Stines
Marguerite Christian: Megan Colpo
Clover Hill: Kathy Loppacker
Crenshaw: Maria Castillo
Crestwood: Anna Wampler
Curtis: Dylan Robeson
Davis: Greta Harris
Ecoff: Kelly Smith
Enon: Christi Brubaker
Ettrick: Michelle Dorchak
Evergreen: Angela Cross
Falling Creek: Elizabeth Metzfield
Gates: Jessica Dolan
Gordon: DeShonna Smith
Grange Hall: Sarah Palmatier
Greenfield: J.P. Gates
Harrowgate: Bridget Annunziata
Hening: Isabel Rubinos
Hopkins: Kelly Mattei
Jacobs Road: Lauren Jamison
Matoaca: Molly Osterbind
Moseley: Christa Godfrey
Old Hundred: Stephanie Smith
Providence: Michelle Scheer
Reams Road: James “Zak” Devore
Robious: Tayler Cross
Salem Church: Brooke Gallion
Elizabeth Scott: Elise Hughes
Alberta Smith: Jenna Toth
Spring Run: Steven Kaminski
Swift Creek: Kelly Scanlon
Watkins: Dianna Yolango
Bettie Weaver: Megan Fishell
Wells: Jared Robles
Winterpock: Harley Fore
Woolridge: Stephanie Schunder
Middle schools
Bailey Bridge: Reeshida Smith
Carver: Alexis Wood
Elizabeth Davis: Kevin Heise
Falling Creek: Jessica King
Manchester: Nicole Boyd
Matoaca: Elissa Hughes
Midlothian: Christopher King
Providence: Sheridan Summer
Robious: Jessica Martin
Salem Church: Monika Halligan
Swift Creek: Tomas Lengel
Tomahawk Creek: Brian McGill
High schools
Bird: Kathryn “Katy” Clarke
Carver College and Career Academy: Katie Marsh
CCPSOnline: Sara Noblin
Chesterfield Career and Technical Center @ Courthouse: Will Willis
Chesterfield Career and Technical Center @ Hull: Ashley Harwood
Clover Hill: Dan Waidelich
Cosby: Bobby Herting
Thomas Dale: Kimberly Leggette
James River: Serena “Maria” Manning
Manchester: Ashley Patrick
Matoaca: Leah Mineo
Meadowbrook: Bessie Laws
Midlothian: Elizabeth “Betsy” Marshall
Monacan: Julie Coleman
