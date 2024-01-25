How Chesterfield Teacher of the Year Brian McGill 'ensures education transcends the classroom'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Public Schools named Tomahawk Creek Middle School English teacher Brian McGill as the county's Teacher of the Year.

"Brian has been an amazing addition to our Tomahawk Creek English department. I am truly in awe of his ability to connect with his students and his uncanny ability to ignite the passion for reading into his students," Tomahawk Creek Middle Principal Rebecca Thompson said.

"I ensure education transcends the classroom by taking the lessons we have learned through literature, both fiction and nonfiction, and apply it to real-life situations," McGill said about his teaching style. "One may think that applying it to ‘real life situations’ means societal issues, and that is true, but first I make the students apply it to themselves. Why? Because we cannot control society, we can contribute to it on an individual level, so I start with the individual."

WTVR

McGill previously taught at Carver Middle School and at schools in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York.

Other honored teachers include:

J.P. Gates, PE teacher at Greenfield Elementary, is the Elementary School Teacher of the Year.

Kathryn “Katy” Clarke, program coordinator for the Governor’s Academy for Engineering Studies and technology education teacher at Bird High, is the High School Teacher of the Year.

Here are Teachers of the Year from every school in Chesterfield County Public Schools:

Elementary schools

Bellwood: Briannah Ortega

Bensley: Victoria Travis

Beulah: Frances “Mandy” Willis

Bon Air: Melissa Lehman

Chalkley: Tess Aylor

Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy: Julie Gray

Chesterfield Virtual School: Suzanne Stines

Marguerite Christian: Megan Colpo

Clover Hill: Kathy Loppacker

Crenshaw: Maria Castillo

Crestwood: Anna Wampler

Curtis: Dylan Robeson

Davis: Greta Harris

Ecoff: Kelly Smith

Enon: Christi Brubaker

Ettrick: Michelle Dorchak

Evergreen: Angela Cross

Falling Creek: Elizabeth Metzfield

Gates: Jessica Dolan

Gordon: DeShonna Smith

Grange Hall: Sarah Palmatier

Greenfield: J.P. Gates

Harrowgate: Bridget Annunziata

Hening: Isabel Rubinos

Hopkins: Kelly Mattei

Jacobs Road: Lauren Jamison

Matoaca: Molly Osterbind

Moseley: Christa Godfrey

Old Hundred: Stephanie Smith

Providence: Michelle Scheer

Reams Road: James “Zak” Devore

Robious: Tayler Cross

Salem Church: Brooke Gallion

Elizabeth Scott: Elise Hughes

Alberta Smith: Jenna Toth

Spring Run: Steven Kaminski

Swift Creek: Kelly Scanlon

Watkins: Dianna Yolango

Bettie Weaver: Megan Fishell

Wells: Jared Robles

Winterpock: Harley Fore

Woolridge: Stephanie Schunder

Middle schools

Bailey Bridge: Reeshida Smith

Carver: Alexis Wood

Elizabeth Davis: Kevin Heise

Falling Creek: Jessica King

Manchester: Nicole Boyd

Matoaca: Elissa Hughes

Midlothian: Christopher King

Providence: Sheridan Summer

Robious: Jessica Martin

Salem Church: Monika Halligan

Swift Creek: Tomas Lengel

Tomahawk Creek: Brian McGill

High schools

Bird: Kathryn “Katy” Clarke

Carver College and Career Academy: Katie Marsh

CCPSOnline: Sara Noblin

Chesterfield Career and Technical Center @ Courthouse: Will Willis

Chesterfield Career and Technical Center @ Hull: Ashley Harwood

Clover Hill: Dan Waidelich

Cosby: Bobby Herting

Thomas Dale: Kimberly Leggette

James River: Serena “Maria” Manning

Manchester: Ashley Patrick

Matoaca: Leah Mineo

Meadowbrook: Bessie Laws

Midlothian: Elizabeth “Betsy” Marshall

Monacan: Julie Coleman

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.