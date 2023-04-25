Chesterfield supervisors weigh new zoning rules on vape, CBD stores

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors is expected to decide Wednesday on whether to adopt new zoning rules for specialty stores that sell vaping, hemp and similar products. Teed up for a vote is an amendment to the county’s zoning ordinance to regulate the sale of “recreational substances,” which would be a newly defined term in the ordinance that covers tobacco, vaping, hemp and kratom products as well as associated paraphernalia. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews