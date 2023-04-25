Watch Now
Chesterfield supervisors weigh new zoning rules on vape, CBD stores

(<i>Jack Jacobs photo</i>)
Chesterfield County could institute new zoning rules for stores that sell vaping, hemp and similar products.<br/><br/><br/><br/><br/>
Posted at 11:17 AM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 11:17:50-04

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors is expected to decide Wednesday on whether to adopt new zoning rules for specialty stores that sell vaping, hemp and similar products. Teed up for a vote is an amendment to the county’s zoning ordinance to regulate the sale of “recreational substances,” which would be a newly defined term in the ordinance that covers tobacco, vaping, hemp and kratom products as well as associated paraphernalia. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

