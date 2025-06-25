Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Speed cameras active at Chesterfield summer school locations

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 25, 2025
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Speed cameras will be active at a few Chesterfield summer school locations in the coming weeks.

The cameras will enforce speed limits in school zones during arrival and dismissal, Monday through Thursday from June 23 to July 17.

Violations will result in a $100 fine when cameras are active.

See the locations below:

  • Beulah Elementary: from 7-8 a.m. and from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Cosby High: from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
  • Ecoff Elementary: from 7-8 a.m. and from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Moseley Elementary: from 7-8 a.m. and from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Reams Road Elementary: from 7-8 a.m. and from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Swift Creek Elementary: from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

For the latest information on Chesterfield speed cameras, visit the Chesterfield County government website here.

