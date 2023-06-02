The 'really special' way these Chesterfield teachers celebrate last day of school: 'The kids love it'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The largest school district in Central Virginia is out for the summer and they went out with a splash.

The Chesterfield neighborhood of Fox Creek erupted in a water fight when parents met their Woolridge Elementary School students at the bus stop.

“My son actually wanted to ride the bus home today because of this tradition,” said mother Kathi McCausland. “I went to Target yesterday to stock up on water balloons and squirt guns.”

Chesterfield Schools Curtis Elementary



At Bettie Weaver Elementary, faculty and staff hosted a dance party for all 600 students outside.

“The kids love it. It's one of the very special things we do on the last day,” Principal Robin Riley said.

Chesterfield Schools Curtis Elementary



Each grade level at BWE wore a different color t-shirt and participated in a flash-mob style choreographed dance to “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang.

“It's a nice way to come together as a community,” said Riley. “The kids love seeing each other. It's really special for our fifth graders. Some of them have been doing this since they were in kindergarten.”

Chesterfield Schools Old Hundred Elementary

Over at Old Hundred Elementary School, fifth graders parade march the hallways during their “Last Day Parade.” Younger students join teachers and staff members in seeing them off to middle school with chants of “Let’s go, fifth grade!”

In Chester, the tradition at Curtis Elementary continued with the dismissal of all grade levels but fifth. Those students get to be the last to leave through a “tunnel” of staff members cheering for them in their next academic stage.

Classes resume in the fall beginning August 21.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.