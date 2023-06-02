Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

The 'really special' way these Chesterfield teachers celebrate last day of school: 'The kids love it'

Mom: 'My son actually wanted to ride the bus home today because of this tradition'
“My son actually wanted to ride the bus home today because of this tradition,” one mother said. “I went to Target yesterday to stock up on water balloons and squirt guns.”
Curtis Elementary
Posted at 4:53 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 17:27:11-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The largest school district in Central Virginia is out for the summer and they went out with a splash.

The Chesterfield neighborhood of Fox Creek erupted in a water fight when parents met their Woolridge Elementary School students at the bus stop.

“My son actually wanted to ride the bus home today because of this tradition,” said mother Kathi McCausland. “I went to Target yesterday to stock up on water balloons and squirt guns.”

Curtis Elementary
Curtis Elementary

At Bettie Weaver Elementary, faculty and staff hosted a dance party for all 600 students outside.

“The kids love it. It's one of the very special things we do on the last day,” Principal Robin Riley said.

Curtis Elementary
Curtis Elementary

Each grade level at BWE wore a different color t-shirt and participated in a flash-mob style choreographed dance to “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang.

“It's a nice way to come together as a community,” said Riley. “The kids love seeing each other. It's really special for our fifth graders. Some of them have been doing this since they were in kindergarten.”

Old Hundred Elementary
Old Hundred Elementary

Over at Old Hundred Elementary School, fifth graders parade march the hallways during their “Last Day Parade.” Younger students join teachers and staff members in seeing them off to middle school with chants of “Let’s go, fifth grade!”

In Chester, the tradition at Curtis Elementary continued with the dismissal of all grade levels but fifth. Those students get to be the last to leave through a “tunnel” of staff members cheering for them in their next academic stage.

Classes resume in the fall beginning August 21.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for more complete coverage of news in your neighborhood and community. Have a story idea, email our team at newstips@wtvr.com. Or click here if you are interested in having a CBS 6 anchor, reporter or meteorologist attend or MC an event.

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone