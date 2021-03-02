Chesterfield students awarded 'Leadership for the 21st Century' scholarships

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Six Chesterfield County high school seniors were awarded $2,500 scholarships during a virtual Black History Month program Tuesday morning.

The students, representing each of the county’s five magisterial districts and the regional governor school, received the “Leadership for the 21st Century” scholarship during the Black History Month Annual Scholarship Recognition.

Chesterfield County Recipients of the “Leadership for the 21st Century” Scholarship were announced during the 2021 Chesterfield County Black History Month Annual Scholarship Recognition Program Tuesday, March 2. Scholarship recipients photographed on the front row from left to right include: Terry Lee Johnson Jr. (Matoaca H.S.); Mary Hall (Monacan H.S.); Amenah Holt (Midlothian H.S.); Gabriella Amina Watson (Maggie Walker Governor’s H.S.); Laketa Johnson (L.C. Bird); and Jamar Johnson (Thomas Dale H.S.)

2021 Chesterfield County Leadership for the 21st Century Scholarship Winners:

Jamar Johnson, Thomas Dale High School

Mary Hall, Monacan High School

Laketa Johnson, L.C. Bird High School

Terry Lee Johnson, Matoaca High School

Amenah Holt, Midlothian High School

Gabriella Amina Watson, Maggie Walker Governor’s School

This year’s scholarship essay asked Chesterfield seniors to reflect on the 2021 Black History Month theme: “The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity.”

Students focused their essays on identifying a black individual in their life, or a leader who has positively impacted their development.

The scholarships were awarded by Chesterfield County and Chesterfield County Public Schools, in partnership with Virginia State University.

CBS 6 reporter Shelby Brown served as emcee for the scholarship program Tuesday morning.

Dr. Janice Underwood, chief officer of the state’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office, delivered the keynote address during the Annual Scholarship Recognition Program. Underwood is the first cabinet-level Chief Diversity Officer in the nation.