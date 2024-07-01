Chesterfield Police investigating fatal stabbing inside a home

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police in Chesterfield County are now investigating a homicide that occurred in the 6400 block of Kings Crest Court Sunday night. That's just under two miles north of the Chesterfield County Airport.

According to police, at 8:20 p.m. Sunday night, they were called to Kings Crest Court for a reported disturbance.

Once on scene, officers located an adult woman inside of a residents with stab wounds.

She was taking to the hospital where she would pass away from her injuries. At this time the victim's identity isn't being revealed as next of kin has yet to be told.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!