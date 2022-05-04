Watch
More than a dozen men arrested for soliciting sex from kids in Chesterfield

Posted at 10:05 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 10:14:07-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police arrested more than a dozen men as part of "online chatting operations" that focused on adults soliciting sex from children.

"During the operations on March 31 and April 28, detectives intercepted suspects who believed they were soliciting sex from minors through online and social media platforms," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The suspects communicated with people they believed to be underage members of our community and arranged to meet them at a location to have sexual relations. When the suspects came to the location, they were met by police and arrested."

The following men were arrested in the operation:

  • Keith P. Boyd, 47, of Glen Allen (attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution)
  • James C. Brooks, 28, of Charlottesville (solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution)
  • Edward Gerald, 27, of Columbia, Va. (attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution)
  • Tyreece M. Huff, 24, of Freeman, Va. (attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution)
  • Rory Jenkins, 65, of Henrico (attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution)
  • Lorenzo C. Johnson, 52, of Richmond (attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution)
  • Christopher Kirby, 31, of Ruther Glen (attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor)
  • Javier Orosco-Gonzalez, 25, of Henrico (attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution)
  • Cody M. Osmun, 30, of Fort Lee, Va. (solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution)
  • Deepak K. Patel, 41, of Chesterfield (attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution)
  • Denis Rahmanovic, 18, of Chesterfield (attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution)
  • Erkan Sanli, 42, of Chesterfield (attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution)
  • Robert W. Warden Sr., 78, of Chesterfield (attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution)
  • Justin R. Webb, 26, of Chesterfield (attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution)
  • Robert E. Whitfield Jr., 50, of Goochland (solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution)
  • Mack Williams, 28, of Albany, Ga (attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution)

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
