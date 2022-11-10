Bullet shot in Chesterfield apartment narrowly misses newborn, Crime Insider sources say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A bullet shot into a Chesterfield apartment narrowly missed hitting a one-week-old boy on Wednesday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

On Wednesday night, police responded to the 6100 block of Circlewood Drive to discover that someone had fired at least one round into an apartment building.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the bullet narrowly missed hitting the newborn boy. Police said that thankfully, no one was injured and they are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.