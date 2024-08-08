Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Chesterfield police investigating shooting that sent woman to the hospital

Richmond news and weather update for Thursday. Aug. 8
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesterfield County police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Wednesday night.

Officers say that at 11:39 p.m. they were called to the 1200 block of Battery Brooke Parkway for a reported shooting.

Once on scene officers say they found an adult woman who had been shot.

She was taken to the hospital with what first responders are calling life-threatening injuries.

The name of the victim isn't being released at this time.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone