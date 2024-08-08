Chesterfield police investigating shooting that sent woman to the hospital

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesterfield County police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Wednesday night.

Officers say that at 11:39 p.m. they were called to the 1200 block of Battery Brooke Parkway for a reported shooting.

Once on scene officers say they found an adult woman who had been shot.

She was taken to the hospital with what first responders are calling life-threatening injuries.

The name of the victim isn't being released at this time.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.