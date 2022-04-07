Short-staffed Chesterfield Schools now offering an additional $3,000 to some teachers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Schools is offering an additional $3,000 stipend to some teachers who work, or are hired to work, at certain Chesterfield schools.

“We have outstanding schools in Chesterfield County, and we want to see them fully staffed,” Chesterfield Schools Superintendent Mervin Daugherty said in a press release announcing the stipend program. “We hope this stipend will incentivize applicants and help us to both attract and retain staff at these schools.”

The following schools were selected for the program based on teacher vacancies and retention rates:

Bird High

Meadowbrook High

Carver Middle

Falling Creek Middle

Matoaca Middle

Salem Church Middle

Bellwood Elementary

Chalkley Elementary

Ettrick Elementary

Falling Creek Elementary

Hopkins Elementary

"The stipend will be provided to those currently working at the schools in the identified positions, as well as those who are newly hired or current employees who transfer into positions identified as high need," a Chesterfield Schools spokesperson wrote in the announcement.

The $3,000 stipend, which will be funded by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, will be paid in two equal installments in December 2022 and May 2023.

Additional details are available at an April 26 job fair.