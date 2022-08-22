Chesterfield Schools reopen amid teacher shortages

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County is the largest of several Central Virginia school districts welcoming back students Monday for the 2022-23 school year.

Chesterfield begins its school year with 245 open teaching positions.

That equates to about 5% of the county's teaching staff.

The situation in Chesterfied County is not unique.

More than 70% of school districts nationwide reported low staffing numbers headed into this school year.

Henrico County reported 211 open teaching positions ahead of its first day next week.

"You might hear 200 teaching vacancies, and certainly we want to continue to reduce that number, but when you're talking about thousands of teachers across Henrico County Public Schools, that's a small percentage of our classrooms that we're still seeking to fill right now," Henrico Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell said earlier this month. "We're rethinking schedules and staffing plans, to make sure that we're covered and we have drivers on our buses. We're prepared to welcome our students on the first day."

There is no one reason for the teacher shortage, however, reasons often cited include the pandemic, low pay, and a lack of respect from leadership and some parents.

