These 30+ Chesterfield schools are offering students free after-school snacks and supper

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- More than 30 Chesterfield County schools are now offering free afternoon snacks and supper to students in after-school activities.
"Participating schools are located in areas where 50% of students qualify for free or reduced-price meals," a Chesterfield Schools spokesperson shared in an email about the program. "In the coming weeks, more Chesterfield County schools are expected to begin offering after-school meals. After-school meals will continue through the spring. Meals and are served first come, first served, and all food must be eaten on-site."
These elementary schools offer after-school meals:
- *Bellwood Elementary: Supper offered 4:05-4:35 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
- Bensley Elementary: Snacks offered 2:30-3 p.m. and supper offered 4-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.
- Beulah Elementary: Snacks offered 4-4:45 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
- Chalkley Elementary: Snacks offered 3:15-3:30 p.m. and supper offered 4:30-5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
- Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy: Snacks offered 3:45-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
- Crestwood Elementary: Snacks offered 4-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Nov. 27
- Curtis Elementary: Snacks offered 4:20-4:45 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
- Ecoff Elementary: Snacks offered 4-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
- Enon Elementary: Snacks offered 4:15-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
- Ettrick Elementary: Supper offered 3:55-4:30 p.m. and snacks offered 4:55-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
- *Falling Creek Elementary: Supper offered 4-4:45 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
- Harrowgate Elementary: Snacks offered 4-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
- Hening Elementary: Snacks offered 3:45-4 p.m. Thursdays starting Nov. 2.
- Hopkins Elementary: Snacks offered 4:15-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Gates Elementary: Snacks offered 4-4:30 p.m. Thursdays.
- Matoaca Elementary: Snacks offered 3:15-3:35 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Reams Road Elementary: Snacks offered 4:30-4:45 p.m. Thursdays.
- Salem Church Elementary: Snacks offered 3:30-3:45 p.m. Mondays.
- Spring Run Elementary: Snacks offered 3:55-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.
These middle schools offer after-school meals:
- Bailey Bridge Middle: Snacks offered 2:15-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Elizabeth Davis Middle: Snacks offered 2:05-2:20 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Falling Creek Middle: Supper offered 2:10-2:30 p.m. and snacks offered 4:40-4:55 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Breakfast offered 6:45-7:15 a.m. at Saturday Academy.
- Manchester Middle: Snacks offered 2:45-3:05 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.
- Matoaca Middle: Supper offered 2-2:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
- Providence Middle: Snacks offered 2-2:30 p.m. and supper offered 4:30-4:45 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
- Salem Church Middle: Snacks offered 2:10-2:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
These high schools offer after-school meals:
- Carver College and Career Academy: Supper offered 5:30-6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
- Thomas Dale High: Supper offered 3-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
- Manchester High: Supper offered 3:10-3:40 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
- Matoaca High: Supper offered 3-3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
- Meadowbrook High: Supper offered 3-3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
*During intersessions, Bellwood Elementary and Falling Creek Elementary (which both follow a year-round calendar) will not offer after-school meals but will offer morning snacks and lunch during their regular breakfast and lunch times.
