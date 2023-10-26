These 30+ Chesterfield schools are offering students free after-school snacks and supper

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- More than 30 Chesterfield County schools are now offering free afternoon snacks and supper to students in after-school activities.

"Participating schools are located in areas where 50% of students qualify for free or reduced-price meals," a Chesterfield Schools spokesperson shared in an email about the program. "In the coming weeks, more Chesterfield County schools are expected to begin offering after-school meals. After-school meals will continue through the spring. Meals and are served first come, first served, and all food must be eaten on-site."

These elementary schools offer after-school meals:



*Bellwood Elementary: Supper offered 4:05-4:35 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Bensley Elementary: Snacks offered 2:30-3 p.m. and supper offered 4-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Beulah Elementary: Snacks offered 4-4:45 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Chalkley Elementary: Snacks offered 3:15-3:30 p.m. and supper offered 4:30-5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy: Snacks offered 3:45-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Crestwood Elementary: Snacks offered 4-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Nov. 27

Curtis Elementary: Snacks offered 4:20-4:45 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Ecoff Elementary: Snacks offered 4-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Enon Elementary: Snacks offered 4:15-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

Ettrick Elementary: Supper offered 3:55-4:30 p.m. and snacks offered 4:55-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

*Falling Creek Elementary: Supper offered 4-4:45 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Harrowgate Elementary: Snacks offered 4-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Hening Elementary: Snacks offered 3:45-4 p.m. Thursdays starting Nov. 2.

Hopkins Elementary: Snacks offered 4:15-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Gates Elementary: Snacks offered 4-4:30 p.m. Thursdays.

Matoaca Elementary: Snacks offered 3:15-3:35 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Reams Road Elementary: Snacks offered 4:30-4:45 p.m. Thursdays.

Salem Church Elementary: Snacks offered 3:30-3:45 p.m. Mondays.

Spring Run Elementary: Snacks offered 3:55-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

These middle schools offer after-school meals:

Bailey Bridge Middle: Snacks offered 2:15-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Elizabeth Davis Middle: Snacks offered 2:05-2:20 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Falling Creek Middle: Supper offered 2:10-2:30 p.m. and snacks offered 4:40-4:55 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Breakfast offered 6:45-7:15 a.m. at Saturday Academy.

Manchester Middle: Snacks offered 2:45-3:05 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Matoaca Middle: Supper offered 2-2:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Providence Middle: Snacks offered 2-2:30 p.m. and supper offered 4:30-4:45 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Salem Church Middle: Snacks offered 2:10-2:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

These high schools offer after-school meals:

Carver College and Career Academy: Supper offered 5:30-6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Thomas Dale High: Supper offered 3-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Manchester High: Supper offered 3:10-3:40 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Matoaca High: Supper offered 3-3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Meadowbrook High: Supper offered 3-3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

*During intersessions, Bellwood Elementary and Falling Creek Elementary (which both follow a year-round calendar) will not offer after-school meals but will offer morning snacks and lunch during their regular breakfast and lunch times.

