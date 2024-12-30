Chesterfield County launches school zone speed enforcement program

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County leaders are cracking down on speeding in school zones.

Monday, the county announced that school zone speed enforcement cameras will be installed in multiple school districts to be sure drivers are following the speed limit.

The change comes after a spring 2023 study found 48% of drivers in the county sped through school zones in the morning and 50% of drivers sped through them in the afternoon.

Once each camera is installed, a 30-day warning period will let drivers adjust to having them in place.

Violators going more than 10 mph over the posted speed limit will receive warnings rather than citations during the warning period.

After the grace period is over, citations will be mailed out.

“The safety of students is a top priority for Chesterfield County Public Schools, and that includes getting them safely to school and safely home. We are hopeful that this initiative will raise awareness of the importance of adhering to posted speed limits and improve safety within school zones,” Chesterfield County Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. John Murray said.

Automated speed cameras will be installed at the following school zones during the first installation phase:



Bettie Weaver Elementary

Beulah Elementary

Cosby High

Ecoff Elementary

Grange Hall Elementary

Manchester Middle

Marguerite Christian Elementary

Midlothian High

Moseley Elementary

Old Hundred Elementary

Reams Road Elementary

Swift Creek Elementary

Woolridge Elementary

The grace period for each location will be announced once the camera is installed.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube