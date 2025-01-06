Watch Now
Chesterfield firefighters urge drivers to stay off the roads

Precipitation will turn more spotty, but then increase by late afternoon.
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Fire and EMS urged drivers to stay off the roads amid Monday's winter storm.

"Freezing rain is falling and that is causing trees to fall on roads across Chesterfield. We’ve had numerous reports of trees down across roadways this morning," the agency shared on social media. "
If you can, please stay home today! The freezing rain is also expected to make for slippery and dangerous conditions on the roads."

Chesterfield trees on roads.jpg

How are the roads where you live? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

