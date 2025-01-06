Chesterfield firefighters urge drivers to stay off the roads

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Fire and EMS urged drivers to stay off the roads amid Monday's winter storm.

"Freezing rain is falling and that is causing trees to fall on roads across Chesterfield. We’ve had numerous reports of trees down across roadways this morning," the agency shared on social media. "

If you can, please stay home today! The freezing rain is also expected to make for slippery and dangerous conditions on the roads."

