Chesterfield reveals county budget, includes funding for schools, roads, transportation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- When you open a barber shop and call it Vibez and Company, creating the correct vibes is a must.

Tori Burgio and three other stylist friends opened up last July at a shopping center near Charter Colony in Midlothian, serving free beer and a relaxing atmosphere to their customers.

"We’re four best friends, and we all started it together," Burgio said. “Just something different, something other than a chain. I feel like Midlo is dying for businesses that aren’t a chain. Just a chill environment, like hanging out with your friends and getting a haircut.”

Clients at previous shops urged the group to start their business in Midlothian, a residential hub in Central Virginia that continues to see growth.

“It’s a good place to start a goal," Burgio said. "In the next five years, I think it’s going to look totally different here.”

Businesses like Vibez and Company were a big part of the new 2025 budget county leaders unveiled Wednesday. The nearly $1 billion budget proposal includes new investments in schools, a slightly lower real estate tax rate, no changes to business tax structure, and historic roadway infrastructure investment, leaders said.

"We are mindful that citizens are always at the top of our organizational chart," said Chesterfield County Administrator Dr. Joe Casey. "This budget reflects that balance, acknowledging that we manage the taxpayer’s money, not the government.”

The plan provides a $20 million increase in county contribution to the Chesterfield Schools compared to the FY24 budget, and the capital budget includes funding for 10 new/replacement school buildings over the next five years.

Pay increase plans that were already in effect for county police and employees remain intact with the plan, and the business tax rates remain unchanged, officials said.

The real estate tax rate will decrease one cent — from 91 cents per $100 of assessed home values to 90 cents — under the proposal.

This 1% reduction comes during a year where real estate assessments are up 7 to 8%, county leaders said.

“The average tax bill for residential will still increase. Assessments have been strong here in the county, as they have region-wide and across the nation, but trying to balance that out a little bit by lowering the rate," said Matt Harris, Chesterfield Deputy County Administrator.

Dr. Casey said they expect vehicle assessments to continue to decline, which is one facet that will help offset the tax burden on property owners.

"If you’ve held onto the same car, generally speaking, you’re going to get a lower tax bill for that," Dr. Casey said. "The water and sewer bill people get every month or every other month is a significant cost to some households, and we have had the lowest utility rates in the region, if not the state.”

The biggest new investment comes through a new transportation infrastructure funding source.

Chesterfield plans to use the approximately $30 million in annual revenue it already receives from the Central Virginia Transportation Authority (CVTA) to issue a $300 million bond offering.

That funding will go to major road projects in the county. The largest of which is the expansion of the Powhite Parkway from where it currently ends to Woolridge Road (Phase 1).

The county had previously launched the project, but once the transaction closes this summer, leaders said the bond funding will give them the means to begin construction in earnest.

"This is not a new tax. There is no new revenue associated with this," Harris said, referring to the CVTA funding provided annually to each locality that is part of the authority.

County officials said the final list of projects the new funding will go toward is still a work in progress outside of the Powhite extension, which will cost approximately $150 million.

Instead of saving CVTA revenue over time and then pursuing the project, the bond funding structure, which would be largest issuance in the county's history, accelerates the timeline for the Powhite extension by a decade, officials said.

"Just like everyone who’s trying to buy a house, you have to sometimes take out a loan with your existing incomes you take in," Dr. Casey said. "The Powhite Parkway and few other road project needs will be part of a $300 million issuance from, again, money we’re already taking in.”

“It takes a lot of pressure off of Rt. 360, and opens up places already developed, builds on the road network within that portion of the county. That’s a huge thing from a congestion perspective and quality of life for those who already live there," Harris said.

"I feel like there’s definitely a need for that. Traffic has gotten so bad, especially around rush hour," Burgio said.

Vibez and Company is near the intersection where the Powhite Parkway currently ends, and Burgio said she is for any project that helps grow their business and support their dream.

“We had no idea how much love we’d get from the community, but we all had big clientele, and they were pushing us to do it. Midlo kind of talked us into and we did it, and now they’re helping with word of mouth and different neighborhood Facebook groups, stuff like that. The number one thing is if you think about it, just do it, because you’ll never know if you don’t try," she said.

Chesterfield is hosting eight budget town halls over the next few weeks to hear resident feedback on their budget plan:



You can review the entire budget proposal online.The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to finalize their budget in mid-April.

One outstanding factor is the state budget, which has passed the General Assembly and awaits action from Governor Glenn Youngkin. Chesterfield officials said it is possible state funding for schools could increase for the county, which they could adjust for at a later date.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.