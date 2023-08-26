Chesterfield restaurant with ties to Maui to host benefit concert : "We felt compelled to help that community"

RICHMOND, Va. -- Island Shrimp Co. in at Chesterfield Town Center is hosting a concert tonight with the proceeds going towards Maui wildfire relief efforts.

One of the owners, Kevin Healy, lives in Maui and was present when the devastating wildfires ravaged 2,170 acres of the Hawaiian island.

"We have a very personal connection to the islands," director of marketing Kim Harrison said. "We're very active in the food community there and so we felt compelled to support that community."

One way Island Shrimp Co. is supporting the island's economy is by ordering and flying in fresh mahi mahi from Maui fisherman this weekend to serve at both their Chesterfield and Rockett's Landing locations.

The concert tonight features live music from Kevin Davis and Ban Caribe at from 6-9pm on the restaurant's rooftop.

Island Shrimp Co. is donating 100% of proceeds to benefit World Central Kitchen's relief efforts on the island.

Harrison expects a large turnout for tonight's event and encourages anyone who wants to come to make a reservation.

If you don't, no worries. Harrison says they won't turn away those in the community who want to show support.

Harrison said they are committed to supporting the communities who inspire them.

You can keep up with possible future events by following them on Instagram and Facebook.

