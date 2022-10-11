Up in smoke? Chesterfield just says no to cannabis dispensary

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Efforts to open a marijuana dispensary in Midlothian have been stymied by the Chesterfield government.

The county recently rejected a building permit for Green Leaf Medical’s planned dispensary at 11601 Midlothian Turnpike, which is a former T-Mobile store near Chesterfield Towne Center. The county’s argument is that it can’t approve the permit because cannabis is illegal on the federal level. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.