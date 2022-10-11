Watch Now
Up in smoke? Chesterfield just says no to cannabis dispensary

Green Leaf’s appeal is slated to be heard by the Board of Zoning Appeals in early November. The board will consider whether to uphold county staff’s decision on the matter.
Posted at 11:23 AM, Oct 11, 2022
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Efforts to open a marijuana dispensary in Midlothian have been stymied by the Chesterfield government.

The county recently rejected a building permit for Green Leaf Medical’s planned dispensary at 11601 Midlothian Turnpike, which is a former T-Mobile store near Chesterfield Towne Center. The county’s argument is that it can’t approve the permit because cannabis is illegal on the federal level. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

