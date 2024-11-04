Shots fired at police during Chesterfield pursuit

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person is wanted and one person was taken into custody after a Sunday night police pursuit and shooting in Chesterfield County.

The police pursuit began at about 11:45 p.m. near Chesterwood Road and Cogbill Road, according to police. Police have not yet said what prompted the pursuit.

"During the course of the pursuit, the occupants fired multiple rounds at law enforcement. No officers or vehicles were struck," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in a Monday morning email."The suspect’s vehicle crashed at Route 10 and Chesterfield Meadows. Two occupants fled from the vehicle. One occupant is in custody and the other remains at large. The suspect at large is described as a Hispanic male between 20-25 years of age, 5’6” to 5’10” tall, average build, wearing a red shirt and gray or black pants."

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

