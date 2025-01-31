Police searching for suspect in Chesterfield pub shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have obtained warrants for and are seeking a suspect in a pub shooting on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Chesterfield Police responded to a reported shooting at the Shamrock Pub at 10016 Robious Road at about 11:30 p.m. Officers found five victims with gunshot wounds on scene.

One of the victims had life-threatening injuries, and the other four had what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. All victims were transported to area hospitals.

Following an investigation, detectives obtained warrants for Kalvon H. Turner, 35, for five counts of aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, wearing a mask in public, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

WTVR Kalvon H. Turner

The investigation currently indicates Turner and the victim with life-threatening injuries were involved in a disturbance when Turner produced a handgun and began firing. The other four shooting victims were not known to Turner or the fifth victim.

Police ask anyone with information about Turner’s whereabouts to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251.

