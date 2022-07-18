Nearly 30 men charged with trying to pay for sex in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police charged 27 men as part of an "online chatting operation." Police said they conducted the operation to combat prostitution and human sex traffickers.

"During the operations, detectives intercepted suspects who believed they were soliciting sex from adults through various online platforms," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote. "The suspects communicated with people they believed to be offering sexual services in exchange for payment and arranged to meet them at a location. When the suspects came to the location to exchange sexual services for payment, they were met by police and arrested."

The operations were conducted June 9 and July 12.

All of the men were issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place.

One of the men was also charged with drug and gun crimes.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.