CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Though construction hasn’t yet started on the first segment of the Powhite Parkway extension project, Chesterfield officials are already looking for the money needed to start the project’s second phase. The county filed an application in late July for $125 million from the Central Virginia Transportation Authority to partially cover a future section of the parkway planned between Woolridge Road and Genito Road. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
How Chesterfield plans to pay for Powhite Parkway extension
