Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

How Chesterfield plans to pay for Powhite Parkway extension

Powhite Parkway Chesterfield
Chesterfield County
Chesterfield is seeking money from a regional transportation funding authority to help complete a proposed extension of the Powhite Parkway.
Powhite Parkway Chesterfield
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Though construction hasn’t yet started on the first segment of the Powhite Parkway extension project, Chesterfield officials are already looking for the money needed to start the project’s second phase. The county filed an application in late July for $125 million from the Central Virginia Transportation Authority to partially cover a future section of the parkway planned between Woolridge Road and Genito Road. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone