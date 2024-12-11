3 people fall in hole after porch collapses outside Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Three adults were trapped in a five-foot hole after a concrete porch collapsed Wednesday morning at a home on Smoketree Drive,

The incident occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to Chesterfield Fire Battalion Chief Chad Vaughan.

Emergency responders quickly arrived on the scene, and everyone made it out of the hole safely.

All three people were treated on-site for minor injuries and did not require further medical assistance.

The Chesterfield inspection officer also responded to the collapse to assess the situation.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

