You asked for it! Police share location of next traffic enforcement operation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County police will conduct a special traffic enforcement operation on Hull Street Road on Thursday, June 26, after county residents voted for this location in a recent poll.

Hull Street Road received 249 votes out of more than 750 cast when police asked where officers should focus next.

Additional officers will be on patrol focusing on speeding, reckless driving, red-light running, impaired driving, seat belt violations, and distracted driving.

During a similar enforcement operation last December, Chesterfield Police wrote 112 tickets during a one-day traffic blitz focused on the three-mile stretch of Hull Street Road between Route 288 and Courthouse Road.

"Police encourage all motorists to buckle up, put devices down, obey posted speed limits and move over for emergency vehicles," a police spokesperson said in a statement about the operation.

