The 5 types of drivers police want to stop on Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Expect to see Chesterfield Police patrolling Midlothian Turnpike, along with Courthouse Road, Huguenot Road, Boulders Parkway, Buford Road, N. Pinetta Drive, and Robious Road next week.

Chesterfield Police announced a "traffic enforcement operation" along those roads in an effort to encourage safe driving.

"In the last 12 months, police have investigated three pedestrian deaths and three fatal motor vehicle crashes along the Midlothian Turnpike corridor," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Speed, alcohol, lack of seatbelt use and distracted driving continue to be factors in these crashes."

Police specifically called out the following areas of focus:

Speeders

Reckless drivers

Red-light runners

Impaired drivers

Drivers using mobile devices

