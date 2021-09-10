The 5 types of drivers police want to stop on Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Expect to see Chesterfield Police patrolling Midlothian Turnpike, along with Courthouse Road, Huguenot Road, Boulders Parkway, Buford Road, N. Pinetta Drive, and Robious Road next week.
Chesterfield Police announced a "traffic enforcement operation" along those roads in an effort to encourage safe driving.
"In the last 12 months, police have investigated three pedestrian deaths and three fatal motor vehicle crashes along the Midlothian Turnpike corridor," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Speed, alcohol, lack of seatbelt use and distracted driving continue to be factors in these crashes."
Police specifically called out the following areas of focus:
- Speeders
- Reckless drivers
- Red-light runners
- Impaired drivers
- Drivers using mobile devices
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.