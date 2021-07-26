Watch
Chesterfield Police looking for person who smashed cruiser windshield

Chesterfield Police
Posted at 7:29 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 07:29:12-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are looking for the person responsible for smashing the windshield of one of their cruisers Sunday night.

Chesterfield Police Lt. J.R. Lamb posted a photo of the damaged cruiser to Twitter, and stated someone threw an object at the cruiser just before 10:30 p.m. while it was driving in the area of Route 1 and Swinford Road.

Thankfully, Lamb said the officer in the cruiser at the time was not injured.

Anyone with information can contact Chesterfield Police or Crime Solvers.

