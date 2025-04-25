Aunt of man shot and killed by police in Chesterfield says mental health officials failed her family

RICHMOND, Va. — A man in Chesterfield was shot and killed by police Thursday after they say he fired a shot.

The aunt and former guardian of 23-year-old Ronnie Estes says she believes her nephew's death could've been avoided.

Estes' aunt told CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett that she tried everything to get him help.

About 11 days ago, she thought things were looking up for Estes after he checked himself into a mental health facility in Hanover.

Thursday morning, things took a turn.

Police responded to a shots fired and disturbance call in Brandermill along Birnam Woods Drive near the gas station.

"Officers received a description of the suspect. They responded to [the gas station] at 5:30 a.m., at which time they identified the subject that was involved in the previous disturbance," Chesterfield Police Chief Frank Carpenter said in his first briefing following the shooting. "The subject produced a firearm. A shot was fired. Officers engaged and returned fire. The suspect is now deceased."

Now, Estes' aunt is left with a lot of questions for mental health officials who she says failed her family.

